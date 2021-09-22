Portland State Football Coach Bruce Barnum Spends More Than $14,000 On Beer For Fans

Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum followed through on a free-beer promise for fans.

Prior to the team’s game Saturday against Western Oregon, Barnum said he’d buy beer for any fan that showed up in the stands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he didn’t back down when it came time to pay.

Portland State coach Bruce Barnum will buy your beer if you attend Saturday’s home football game https://t.co/KD2bBhUtTK pic.twitter.com/cAoDtFJ6H2 — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) September 14, 2021

Not only did Barnum follow through on his promise, but he followed through the tune of $14,448. In total, the PSU Vikings head coach purchased more than 2,000 beers at Barney’s Beer Garden for fans.

Stories like this one are a great reminder why college football is such an awesome sport. Barnum made a promise to fans that if they showed up he’d get them some beer afterwards, and he didn’t disappoint.

He bought more than 2,000 cold adult beverages for the fans that showed up at Barney’s Beer Garden! That’s one hell of a gesture.

Sure, it’s only FCS football, but who cares? It’s still college football, a coach made a promise to the fans and he followed through in a huge way.

This is the kind of content that warms our souls!

Props to Barnum for being one hell of a good dude!