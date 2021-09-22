Ryan Day Talks OSU QB Quinn Ewers’ Transition To The College Game, Hints It’s Unlikely He Plays

Don’t expect to see Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers on the field in the near future.

The Buckeyes are currently 2-1, and there has been some chatter from fans about possibly playing Ewers over C.J. Stroud after OSU dropped a week two game to the Oregon Ducks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PICKED OFF!@oregonfootball gets the ball back up a TD with under 3 minutes left in the game pic.twitter.com/y20H9oIAf2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

The phenom QB skipped his senior year of high school football in Texas to join the Buckeyes, but that doesn’t mean the most highly-touted recruit since Trevor Lawrence is ready to play.

Day recently told the media the following about Ewers’ transition in Columbus, according to 247Sports:

I think he would tell you that it’s been hard for him kind of jumping into this thing during the preseason and then being out for a little bit of a stretch. And so we’re trying to get him as much information as we can, but there’s a lot of catching up to be done there. And he’s trying. He’s working at it. But once we get in the season it’s very, very difficult for guys to catch up and get them the reps because we need to get the guys reps we’re going to play in the game.

I don’t think people understand just how hard the transition from high school football to major college football is.

It’s hard for any player to make that transition. It’s borderline impossible for an 18-year-old kid who should be a senior in high school to make that transition.

I don’t care how gifted Ewers is on the field, being able to dominate the B1G is something very few quarterbacks have ever been able to do.

That’s especially true for very young QBs. Justin Fields was great right away, but he was also a sophomore. He wasn’t a guy who should have been in high school still.

Ewers will get his shot in Columbus, but fans pushing for him to start after less than two months on campus are delusional. He’s simply just not ready at this time.