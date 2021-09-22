Tim Kennedy Talks About The ‘Giants’ And Heroes Of The American Military

Tim Kennedy wants the public to know the military is full of amazing heroes.

During my exclusive interview with the Green Beret sniper, I mentioned how I’m reading Richard Winter’s autobiography and how I often find myself in awe of his stories from WWII. When I asked Kennedy if he’s ever stunned by the greatness that surrounds him in the military, his answer didn’t disappoint.

“I walk down the halls of giants. Every single one of the people on my left and my right are the most selfless, brilliant, hard working people on the planet,” Kennedy said in part when responding to my question.

You can watch his full answer below. Trust me when I say that it’s 100% worth your time.

Guys like Tim Kennedy make me very proud to be an American. He hypes up the military all the time and he’s so proud to be an American.

American hero @TimKennedyMMA knows the USA is the greatest country on the planet, and he doesn’t care if ignorant and naive high school teachers feel differently. Awesome interview segment every young person should watch: pic.twitter.com/UaXjUmQDi6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2021

He’s also 100% correct about the “giants” and heroes of our military. We all talk about WWII, but we sometimes might lose sight of the fact that there are just as many incredible heroes in the military today.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Green Beret @TimKennedyMMA grabbed his gear, hopped on a plane to Kabul and volunteered to rescue as many people as he possible. Why did he want to go? I asked him and he gave me a blunt explanation. pic.twitter.com/ZvGK1tpvKf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2021

Hopefully, more young people learn the stories of all the people who have laid it on the line on behalf of America.

There are truly some special individuals out there and their stories are worth telling.

.@TimKennedyMMA tells an incredible story about a daring rescue mission in Afghanistan that resulted in a showdown between the Taliban and American heroes to save a woman. You won’t hear a story like this one anywhere else in the news. pic.twitter.com/SUyQGMkoDN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 21, 2021

Also, if you haven’t heard Kennedy’s take on Delta vs. SEAL Team 6, you can listen below. It’s hilarious.