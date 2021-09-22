Why Anybody Should Be Able to Succeed in the Digital Age, per Brad Ahn

We live in a digital age, in which starting a business has never been simpler or more accessible. Despite the fact that time and technology move at breakneck speed and great ideas from six months ago may already be obsolete, countless entrepreneurs are launching their businesses and finding success on a daily basis.

According to the most recent entrepreneurship statistics, there were 804,398 businesses that were less than one year old in March 2020, a stunning 4.38 percent increase from the previous year’s figure of 770,609 businesses. The past year also saw the highest number of new businesses open in a single calendar year in over 25 years (Statista, 2021).

Why is entrepreneurial success so easy to achieve in today’s digital age?

Brad Ahn, the founder and CEO of Ahn Fire Digital, believes that the reason behind the incredible growth of new businesses is that despite the world constantly changing, the new innovations and technologies that those changes bring are constantly opening new markets and creating new opportunities.

Many technological advancements that exist in today’s world have a positive influence over businesses and are helping to make business operations smoother and more efficient; these advancements include, but are not limited to, improved communication, optimized production, inventory management, and financial record-keeping. Bottom line, by increasing efficiency and productivity, technology improves three key elements that contribute to business growth – minimizing operational costs, maximizing revenue, and providing better customer service.

“With the time period that we’re currently in and [the] technologies that exist, there should be no excuse for not being able to succeed in business,” he says. However, for Brad Ahn, the most significant benefit that today’s technology offers to startups and aspiring entrepreneurs is “the smorgasbord of information that is available at any time.”

“We now have so much information at our fingertips that you can get an entire college education from watching YouTube videos,” he adds. “There are also so many mediums and platforms (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, WordPress, Twitter, etc.), that everyone has a voice and [an] opportunity to reach a massive audience.”

Though becoming an entrepreneur has never been easier, statistics show that keeping a business afloat is hard work. According to a Business Employment Dynamics report from the Bureau of Labor, the startup failure rate by the end of its first year is 20%, and by the end of its tenth year, a surprising 70%.

However, Brad Ahn explains that aspiring entrepreneurs shouldn’t bother themselves with statistics too much as he believes that with a proper mindset, they can achieve anything. “You must keep one thing on your mind at all times. Failures are just lessons that bring you one step closer to success,” he says. “My advice — find something that you love doing first, and then learn to leverage that. That way, you will offer something of value to the rest of the world, and that’s where revenue is.”