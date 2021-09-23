Thursday Marks The 21-Year Anniversary Of ‘Remember The Titans’ Premiering

It’s been 21 years since “Remember the Titans” came out.

On Sept. 23, 2000, the hit movie with Denzel Washington premiered and the rest is history. “Remember the Titans” has gone down as one of the greatest football movies ever made. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, it’s one of the greatest movies ever made no matter the genre.

I watch “Remember the Titans” a few times a year, and it never gets old. Coach Boone, Coach Yost and the rest of the crew hooked us in from the opening moment of the film and never let us go.

Through the true story of football at T.C. Williams high school, America was reminded of what happens when we put our differences aside for a common goal.

Does that sound like something we could all use a refresher on? It sure does to me.

“STRONG SIDE! LEFT SIDE!” 20 years ago today, “Remember the Titans” premiered. The story of Herman Boone and T.C. Williams High School still inspires today. pic.twitter.com/UPbv2esT18 — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2020

If you’ve never seen “Remember the Titans,” I suggest you fire it up ASAP on Disney+. There’s literally never a bad time to watch.

I could watch it once a month and it’d still never get old. It’s that good of a movie, even though most of the games were blowouts in real life.

20 years ago today, ‘Remember The Titans’ hit theaters 🏈 Is this one of the 🐐 sports movies? pic.twitter.com/pcHvafZA26 — BroBible (@BroBible) September 23, 2020

