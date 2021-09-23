Active Shooter Killed 1, Injured 12 — ‘Horrific’ Event Forced Supermarket Shoppers To Hide In Offices And Freezers

Multiple people were injured Thursday during an active shooter incident inside a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee, according to local police.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed in a press conference Thursday afternoon that one person was killed and 12 people were injured in the shooting, WREG Memphis reported. The suspected shooter, who police have not yet publicly identified, is also dead due to what police suspect to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

Lane called the shooting “the most horrific event that’s occurred in Collierville history.” He noted that police still consider parts of the area to be an active crime scene and are planning to investigate the shooter’s car, which remains parked, along with other property.

Chief Dale Lane calls Collierville one of the most resilient communities in the country. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/GeSA3EiquY — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) September 23, 2021

Lane said dispatchers received a call of an active shooter situation at the Kroger at around 1:30 p.m. Police arrived on the scene four minutes later and began clearing the supermarket, going from aisle to aisle, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported. (RELATED: US Military Base Forced Into ‘Active Shooter’ Lockdown)

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices,” the police chief told reporters. “They were doing what they had been trained to do. Run, hide, fight. I hate that we had to do it here.”

Multiple ambulances including Shelby County and Germantown crews just arrived at Regional One pic.twitter.com/65Fc7H0vuM — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) September 23, 2021

Ambulances were seen entering Regional One Hospital, a regional trauma center. A spokesperson for the hospital told the Memphis Commercial Appeal the center was expecting patients but did not immediately provide additional information.