REPORT: Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Might Miss Games If He Remains Unvaccinated

Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins might miss time if he doesn’t get the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle and ESPN, the city of San Francisco mandates that people must be vaccinated in order to attend big indoor events, and athletes aren’t exempt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WIGGINS! Big bucket for the Warriors 😤 pic.twitter.com/Oav3CCbsBY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2021

Wiggins is unvaccinated and at this time, hasn’t indicated he’s interested in getting the shots. That means the talented forward could be banned from playing all home games in San Francisco, unless the rules change.

Wiggins would also lose several hundred thousand dollars for every game he has to miss.

Nine of the Warriors’ first 12 games are at Chase Center. Wiggins would forfeit more than $350,000 for each game he is forced to miss.https://t.co/sYJx5kRyxB — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 23, 2021

It’s not my job to tell people what to do when it comes to getting vaccinated, but is this really necessary?

Should Wiggins really have to potentially lose millions of dollars over not being vaccinated? There has to be a middle ground here, right?

It just seems like an extreme overreaction that a guy can’t play basketball unless he’s vaccinated.

If Wiggins is truly against getting vaccinated, then maybe he can request a trade to a market without strict coronavirus rules.

Otherwise, I’m not sure how this is going to end. He doesn’t want to get vaccinated and San Francisco won’t allow him to play.

Seems like a really bad situation. Let’s see how it all shakes out, but it looks like Wiggins has a tough choice to make.