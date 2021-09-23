Arkansas Football Coach Sam Pittman Says He Had The Razorbacks Blocked On Twitter Because Fans Were Mean

Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Sam Pittman had the program blocked on Twitter when he took the job.

During an interview on “Pardon My Take,” the rising coaching star in Fayetteville revealed that he had the Razorbacks blocked because fans were mean when he initially left the program years ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You can be negative to me once, but twice, shame on me,” Pittman explained. You can listen to his full comments below.

In case you’re wondering, and I’m sure most of you are, I’m also blocked by a former SEC coach. For years, Bret Bielema has had me blocked.

I guess there’s just something about coaches at Arkansas not being able to take the hit and hammering the block button.

Honestly, if you asked me to bet $100,000 on whether or not Pittman even knew how to use Twitter, I’d bet it all that the answer would be no.

He doesn’t seem like a big social media guy at all, but apparently, I’m wrong with that assumption. Not only does he know how to use Twitter, but he knows how to hit that block button!

On a side note, it’s been a ton of fun watching Pittman succeed with the Razorbacks. He seems like a great guy and there’s no question he’s 100% in love with being the coach at Arkansas.

Now, let’s go out and see if he can beat the Aggies this weekend. Arkansas jumps out to a 4-0 start this season and the hype is going to be through the roof.