Canadian Man Wins The Lottery Twice In Less Than One Year

Robert MacDonald is a very lucky man.

According to BroBible, the 77-year-old man from Ontario, Canada has won two massive lottery prizes in less than a year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MacDonald recently won $78,000 after matching six of the seven numbers playing ENCORE, and he previously won $39,000 on the Ontario 49 lottery game last October.

So, he’s hauled in more than $100,000 in less than a calendar year.

Some people might not like it when people win the lottery multiple times in a short period, but I think it’s hilarious.

I don’t play the lottery and I think it’s pretty stupid. Some people say it’s a tax on stupid people. I’m not sure I’d take things that far, but I certainly understand that line of thinking.

That’s why when a person wins it multiple times in a short period of time, I find it funny. So many people are out here breaking their backs to win some money.

Max Bouldin of #Trinity bought a $10 ticket and won his 2nd $1 million prize! He purchased the Jumbo Bucks ticket from Trindale Mini Mart on N.C. 62. In July of 2018, Bouldin won $1 million on Extreme Millions. “I feel so blessed,” he said. #NCLottery https://t.co/7fRbrUoMDW pic.twitter.com/uqAKMyI5bo — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, guys like Robert MacDonald are raking it multiples times in less than a year. There’s being lucky and then there’s having that kind of luck.

Granted, he didn’t win millions like a few other multi-time winners, but cashing in more than $100,000 is certainly not chump change.

Props to MacDonald for having some of the best luck in Canada. Hopefully, he doesn’t spend all his money in one place!