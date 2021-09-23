I’m Strangely Calm With The Wisconsin/Notre Dame Game Only Two Days Away

I’m weirdly calm with the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game only two days away.

This Saturday at noon EST on Fox, the Badgers and Fighting Irish will take the field in Chicago, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A loss ends any hope of making the playoff. A win shoots us right back into the race.

Yet, despite the massive stakes looming in front of us, I’m not really nervous at all. In fact, I’m not even a little nervous.

Now, that’s not to say I’m super confident. That’s not the case at all. I’m just weirdly at peace. It’s almost like I’ve accepted what will happen is going to happen.

I’m sure that sounds weird. Trust me, it sounds weird to me.

It’s almost like the stakes are so high that they transcend the usual hype and nerves that come with a big game.

It’s either that or I’ve already subconsciously resigned myself to the fact that we’re probably not going to win and I’m mentally trying to cushion the blow.

I doubt that’s the case, but the brain is a funny organ!

Will I get much more nervous the closer we get to kickoff? Without a doubt. In fact, I’m sure I’ll be having a very different conversation with you all by Friday. Yet, on this rainy Thursday morning, I’m just not stressed and I really don’t know why.

See you all Saturday to cheer like hell for the Badgers.