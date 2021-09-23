Trump Sails Past Biden, Harris In New Presidential Poll

Former President Donald Trump would beat both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris if he were to run in 2024, according to a new poll released Thursday.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll found that in a possible 2024 Trump-Biden race 51% of possible voters said they would choose Trump over Biden, who garnered just 41% of support, the Washington Examiner reported. Independent voters chose Trump over Biden by 20 points, according to the report.

If the election was against Harris, Trump would win 52% of the vote while Harris would only garner 39% of voter support, according to the report.

One-fifth of Democrats also said they would choose Trump over either the president or vice president.

When asked whether it is a good idea for Trump to run again, 48% of likely voters said Trump should run again while 44% said they think it’s a bad idea, according to Rasmussen Reports.

The survey was conducted between Sep. 21-22 among 1,000 likely voters. The survey had a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Biden’s approval rating and favorability rating have been steadily declining over recent weeks amid the Afghanistan withdrawal and vaccine mandates.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared with The Hill Monday found that 48% of respondents view Trump favorably compared to 46% of respondents who view Biden favorably. Forty-nine percent of voters said they view Biden unfavorably, according to The Hill.

Fifty-one percent of respondents said Trump was a better president than Biden, while 49% said Biden is the better president, according to the report.

“The mounting issues on all fronts have led to the surprise conclusion that Trump is now seen as good a president as Biden, suggesting the honeymoon is being replaced now with buyer’s remorse,” co-director of the poll Mark Penn said, according to The Hill.

The poll was conducted among 1,578 registered voters between Sep. 15-16. (RELATED: ‘America Is Back’: Biden’s Boasts Fall Apart Under The Weight Of Afghanistan)

Biden’s approval rating amongst one of Democrats’ most solid voter base is also slipping, with a new Morning Consult poll released Wednesday showing his approval rating amongst unvaccinated black voters dropped 17% after he mandated the coronavirus vaccine.

Seventy-one percent of black voters approve of Biden’s performance, a five-point fall since he mandated the vaccine. Meanwhile his disapproval rating jumped seven points to 24%, according to the poll.

Biden announced in early September employers with 100 or more employees must force employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. More than 80 million workers are expected to be affected by the new rule.