Gigi Hadid Wows In Sheer Vanilla Bra And Jacket Combo On Red Carpet

Gigi Hadid wowed when she stepped out in a sheer bra and jacket combination on the red carpet at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

The 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing in the sheer lace vanilla bra and jacket number at the premiere Wednesday. The show was presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California.

She completed the stunning look with her hair partly pulled back, vanilla pants and matching high heels.

To say she couldn't have looked more perfect would be a serious understatement.

The super model recently made headlines when she showed up in the “Baby Lady” fashion show rocking a nursery-themed gown with a oversized baby bottle in New York City.

Hadid always turns heads, whether it's on the red carpet or runway.