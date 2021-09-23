Editorial

Gigi Hadid Wows In Sheer Vanilla Bra And Jacket Combo On Red Carpet

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Gigi Hadid wowed when she stepped out in a sheer bra and jacket combination on the red carpet at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing in the sheer lace vanilla bra and jacket number at the premiere Wednesday. The show was presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the stunning look with her hair partly pulled back, vanilla pants and matching high heels.

To say she couldn’t have looked more perfect would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The super model recently made headlines when she showed up in the “Baby Lady” fashion show rocking a nursery-themed gown with a oversized baby bottle in New York City.

