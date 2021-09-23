Man Nearly Dies After Being Attacked By A Beaver In Massachusetts

A man in Massachusetts nearly died after being attacked by a beaver.

According to The Recorder, Mark Pieraccini, who is 73, was out for a swim when a beaver that might have rabies attacked him. The damage was so severe that he nearly died because of the attack. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He declined to disclose the location because he does not want people flocking to the area and further disrupting the wildlife. ” Wow this is a story https://t.co/NHwQrlXfFp — Melissa Yeager 🌵 (@melissayeagr) September 22, 2021

Pieraccini told The Recorder the following about the nightmare situation:

(The beaver) started on my leg. I never saw him. I thought it was some weird mutant lake trout. He surfaced near my head and grabbed my head. He went to bite my head. I punched him a couple of times…I just had to take the licking and get to shore. By the time I got to shore, I was exhausted.If I had to swim 10 more yards, I would have drowned…If he had come onshore, he would have finished me off. I would not have been able to fight him off. He would have finished killing me.

This is one of the most insane stories that I’ve ever read about animals. I didn’t even know beavers could be this violent whether they had rabies or not.

I always thought beavers were supposed to be harmless animals that just like to build dams. Apparently, that might not be the case!

If you’re in Massachusetts, you might come across one that attacks the hell out of you.

Imagine going for swim in a pond & being viscously attacked by a beaver (yes, you read that right). This happened to a 73-year-old man & WMS member Benjamin Woodard, MSN, FNP-C, FAWM, was on the treatment team:https://t.co/OaYXPFqO13#beavers #animalattacks #wildernessmedicine — WMS (@WildMedSociety) September 22, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, we’re in a war against the animals. It’s either us or them, and I vote that we keep living.

If I see a beaver charging towards me, I’m getting a .22 and lighting it up like a Christmas tree. I’m not dying because of a pissed off beaver with rabies.

Difficult decisions have to be made in life, but killing an angry beaver won’t be one of them.

Luckily, it sounds like Mark is going to be okay. Next time, open fire before the beaver gets a chance to strike.