NHL Investigation Finds No Proof Evander Kane Gambled On His Own Games, The League Is Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations

The NHL has found no proof Evander Kane gambled on his own games, but his problems are far from over.

The San Jose Sharks star was accused by his wife Anna, who he’s involved in divorce proceedings with, of gambling on his own games, which caused the league to launch an investigation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. (1/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time. (2/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

According to ESPN, the investigation finished Wednesday and there was no evidence that Kane gambled on games he was playing in. The NHL now considers this “specific matter closed.”

Anna Kane, wife of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, has posted some damning stuff on her Instagram. This includes a question to Gary Bettman on “how they can let a player gamble on his own games?” pic.twitter.com/lKGYKWt6bF — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 31, 2021

Unfortunately for Kane, his troubles don’t end with the gambling allegations. Anna has also accused him in court docs asking for a restraining order of forcing her to perform oral sex after the funeral for their dead child and other misconduct, according to The Mercury News.

In response to the allegations, the NHL has started a different investigation. The Sharks also won’t have have Kane at training camp and released the following statement, according to the same ESPN report:

The Sharks are aware of additional allegations that are unrelated to the National Hockey League’s initial investigation of Evander Kane. We take the allegations very seriously and have been in communication with the NHL. The league will continue to have our full cooperation regarding the ongoing investigation.

The hockey star has denied the allegations, according to Front Office Sports.

BREAKING: San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane faces sexual assault and domestic violence allegations, according to court documents obtained by @FOS. https://t.co/grLxwRvITQ — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 22, 2021

Kane is without a doubt involved in a wild situation, and I have no idea how it’s going to get resolved. Even after beating the gambling allegations, he’s now facing much more serious allegations from his wife.

Full release from NHL clearing Evander Kane of gambling allegations. However, Kane is now under investigation for “additional unrelated alllegations.” pic.twitter.com/WkUsMYIWqn — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 22, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the developing situation with Kane and his wife Anna.