NHL Investigation Finds No Proof Evander Kane Gambled On His Own Games, The League Is Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NHL has found no proof Evander Kane gambled on his own games, but his problems are far from over.

The San Jose Sharks star was accused by his wife Anna, who he’s involved in divorce proceedings with, of gambling on his own games, which caused the league to launch an investigation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, the investigation finished Wednesday and there was no evidence that Kane gambled on games he was playing in. The NHL now considers this “specific matter closed.”

Unfortunately for Kane, his troubles don’t end with the gambling allegations. Anna has also accused him in court docs asking for a restraining order of forcing her to perform oral sex after the funeral for their dead child and other misconduct, according to The Mercury News.

In response to the allegations, the NHL has started a different investigation. The Sharks also won’t have have Kane at training camp and released the following statement, according to the same ESPN report:

The Sharks are aware of additional allegations that are unrelated to the National Hockey League’s initial investigation of Evander Kane. We take the allegations very seriously and have been in communication with the NHL. The league will continue to have our full cooperation regarding the ongoing investigation.

The hockey star has denied the allegations, according to Front Office Sports.

Kane is without a doubt involved in a wild situation, and I have no idea how it’s going to get resolved. Even after beating the gambling allegations, he’s now facing much more serious allegations from his wife.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the developing situation with Kane and his wife Anna.