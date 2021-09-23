Nick Saban Snaps At Reporters, Asks If Any Of Them Played Sports Growing Up

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wasn’t in a mood to deal with the media Wednesday.

Saban previously snapped at the media when talking about why tight end Jahleel Billingsley was buried on the depth chart, and he’s now snapped when talking about the TE’s ascension. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley: “This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

During his Wednesday press conference, the seven-time national champion was asked why Billingsley was playing more.

His response was classic Saban and he even asked at one point if any of the journalists had even played sports before.

Nick Saban’s latest midweek rant “Did any of you play sports? I mean, the coach is supposed to play the best players, right?!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/4n5XNCE8sA — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 22, 2021

Don’t you just love Nick Saban? The man is truly a special guy, and he’s already in prime form before even playing his fourth game of the season.

Usually, this is the Saban we see once late October/early November rolls around. Instead, we’re getting him in September.

I definitely don’t hate it. This is the kind of content college football fans crave.

Nick Saban’s rant about believing the hype and bad practices after beating Miami. pic.twitter.com/yrDX6G3Rfq — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 8, 2021

There are few things on the internet better than when Saban cuts it loose on the media for asking questions he doesn’t want to hear.

He’s entertaining beyond measure. Every word that comes out of his mouth is awesome.

Never change, Saban. Never change!