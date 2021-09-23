‘No Time To Die’ Director Says James Bond ‘Basically Rapes A Woman’ In An Older Movie

“No Time to Die” director Cary Fukunaga apparently thinks James Bond might be a rapist.

Fukunaga is the brain behind the latest Bond film and it’ll also be Daniel Craig’s final time playing the legendary British spy. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, Fukunaga thinks the character actually has a dark history. During a profile in The Hollywood Reporter, he openly speculated that 007 might actually be a rapist.

“Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, like, basically Sean Connery’s character rapes a woman?She’s like ‘No, no, no,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ That wouldn’t fly today,” Fukunaga said when talking about how Bond has changed with the times.

#NoTimetoDie helmer Cary Fukunaga on the last-minute decision to move the film, being the first American to steer the franchise and ushering #007 into a post-MeToo era: “You can’t change Bond overnight, but you can change the world around him” https://t.co/cgsoXLPlwm pic.twitter.com/n7yXadvbFa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 22, 2021

He further added, “You can’t change Bond overnight into a different person. But you can definitely change the world around him and the way he has to function in that world. It’s a story about a white man as a spy in this world, but you have to be willing to lean in and do the work to make the female characters more than just contrivances.”

Well, I’m glad this is what we’re busy discussing ahead of “No Time to Die” coming out. Instead of talking about the film being Craig’s swan song, the director of the film is accusing Connery’s version of Bond of being a rapist and talking about the need to change the world around 007.

Great stuff, folks! Just what the fans want to hear! Just what the people are interested in!

Also, to be totally clear, I think he’s referring to this scene with Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” because of the fight between the two, but there’s 100% no dialogue as he described.

It’s also a turning point in the film where Pussy Galore sides with Bond to help save the day.

On a general note, judging things from the past based on the standards of 2021 is almost always a bad idea. Believe it or not, you can get just about anyone if you want based on that standard.

Let’s just enjoy “No Time to Die” without accusing Bond of being a rapist in older films. Nobody wants that kind of debate.