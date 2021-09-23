Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Won’t Start Against Akron, Kyle McCord And Jack Miller Will Take The QB Reps

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud won’t start Saturday against Akron.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced Thursday afternoon that Stroud will only be used on an emergency basis against the Zips as he rests his shoulder, and that Kyle McCord and Jack Miller will take the QB reps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notably, Ryan Day didn’t say highly-touted recruit Quinn Ewers would play.

Day said Stroud has rested his shoulder the last two days. Said he plans to use Stroud more on “emergency” basis this week and go with Kyle McCord and Jack Miller. A bit of news there, huh? — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) September 23, 2021

This is huge news out of Columbus, and it’s not news I think anyone saw coming. In fact, it’s already lighting the internet on fire.

You know something is unexpected when the entire world of college football starts talking about it.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will not start this Saturday while nursing a shoulder injury. Kyle McCord or Jack Miller III will start in his place. pic.twitter.com/ehpTENRJlu — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 23, 2021

The good news for Ohio State is that Akron is absolutely awful. I could probably go out there and run OSU’s offense against the Zips.

Even if they played a walk-on freshman quarterback, Ohio State could probably win without ever having to pass the ball once.

That’s how explosive they are compared to Akron, who might be one of the top 5 worst teams in all of college football.

Ryan Day announced that C.J. Stroud (shoulder) took the last few days off from practice and will be used in “an emergency capacity” vs. Akron on Saturday The Buckeyes are planning to play Kyle McCord and Jack Miller at QB pic.twitter.com/Y83oaPw9On — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 23, 2021

There’s no reason for Ohio State fans to panic right now. It’s just one game and the Buckeyes are going to be fine. However, if they get deeper into the season and Stroud isn’t 100%, then they could have some problems.