Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Won’t Start Against Akron, Kyle McCord And Jack Miller Will Take The QB Reps

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud won’t start Saturday against Akron.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced Thursday afternoon that Stroud will only be used on an emergency basis against the Zips as he rests his shoulder, and that Kyle McCord and Jack Miller will take the QB reps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notably, Ryan Day didn’t say highly-touted recruit Quinn Ewers would play.

This is huge news out of Columbus, and it’s not news I think anyone saw coming. In fact, it’s already lighting the internet on fire.

You know something is unexpected when the entire world of college football starts talking about it.

The good news for Ohio State is that Akron is absolutely awful. I could probably go out there and run OSU’s offense against the Zips.

Even if they played a walk-on freshman quarterback, Ohio State could probably win without ever having to pass the ball once.

That’s how explosive they are compared to Akron, who might be one of the top 5 worst teams in all of college football.

There’s no reason for Ohio State fans to panic right now. It’s just one game and the Buckeyes are going to be fine. However, if they get deeper into the season and Stroud isn’t 100%, then they could have some problems.