Rob Gronkowski Walks Back Comments On Watching Film, Says He Watches So Much His Girlfriend Gets Upset

Rob Gronkowski wants people to know he’s committed to watching film.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar recently made waves when he said during the "MNF" broadcast this past Monday that he doesn't watch film. He just relies on Brady to tell him what to do.

Now, he’s clarified comments and he wants people to know he watches so much film it gets him in trouble with his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

Gronk told the media the following Wednesday about watching film, according to ESPN:

I actually watch tons of film. An overload of film. I will probably blame [Bucs vice president of communications] Nelson [Luis] over there. He asked me eight times to go on the show. I told him, ‘It’s not a good idea.’ They always get me in that type of silly atmosphere, and that’s what happened. Now Coach [Bruce Arians] threatened me. I don’t get my vet day anymore…Trust me, I watch so much film that my girlfriend gets mad at me. She friggin’ throws sh*t at me sometimes, I’m watching so much film. Sometimes I go home and she’s like, ‘You’ve been gone all day and now you’re studying, you’ve got your iPad out,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve gotta get into it. I gotta learn.’

Obviously, I think it’s safe to assume that Gronk was probably telling the truth the first time around when he said he doesn’t watch film.

After all, he’s been in the NFL since 2020, and he has four rings. I think it’s safe to say he knows what he’s doing.

If he doesn’t have it figured out at this point, then he never will.

Also, you can just tell that Gronk is trolling with these comments. He’s obviously not being serious. He watches so much film that Camille Kostek gets upset?

I somehow doubt it. In fact, I find that borderline impossible to believe.

Gronk is Gronk and you just have to accept it. The man is going to prepare the way he wants to prepare, and it’s that simple.