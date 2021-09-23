South Carolina Football Player Matthew Bailey Gets Awarded A Scholarship In Incredibly Emotional Video

South Carolina football player Matthew Bailey was awarded a scholarship in a very emotional moment.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer invited Stephen Panus to address the team and announce the creation of a scholarship in honor of his deceased son Jake. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jake was killed by a young driver allegedly under the influence in August 2020. Stephen addressed the team, spoke about his son’s legacy and then awarded Bailey a scholarship.

Watch the incredibly emotional moment unfold below.

A legacy carried on through the beauty of giving. A horrible tragedy turned into a wonderful opportunity. In memory of Jake Panus. pic.twitter.com/cwN0g9yYGg — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 22, 2021

Damn, I’m not sure how anyone could watch that video and still have dry eyes by the end. It was tough to sit through but I’m glad I did because it had a great outcome.

The pain in Stephen’s voice when talking about his son was nothing short of heartbreaking. Yet, there was also so much love in the room.

I am at a loss of words. It’s truly a great honor to be awarded with this scholarship! I will do everything in my power to live out Jake’s dream. Thank you @CoachSBeamer and Mr. Panus for this unbelievable opportunity. #welcomehome #love #forevertothee https://t.co/dTwuANG0bs — Matthew Bailey (@matthewbai1ey) September 22, 2021

It’s moments like these when we remember that there are things bigger than sports. It’s moments like this one when we remember that things can transcend the scoreboard and what happens on the field.

Jake Panus wanted to play for the Gamecocks, but a person allegedly under the influence robbed him of that chance.

If you would like to donate to the Jake Panus Walk-On Football Endowed Scholarship, you can do so at this link: https://t.co/egypYWnwpm — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 22, 2021

Now, Jake will forever be remembered and honored with a scholarship in his memory for a Gamecocks football player. It’s a hell of a classy move from Beamer and Jake’s dad. Something tells me we won’t see a more emotional video than that one today.