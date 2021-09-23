Stephen A. Smith Says ‘It’s Damn Near Reverse Discrimination’ Christian McCaffrey Doesn’t Get More Attention

Stephen A. Smith thinks Christian McCaffrey is treated unfairly by the media.

According to Outkick, the ESPN star talked about the Panthers running back during the Thursday episode of “First Take” and he’s not impressed by the lack of respect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ve said this about Christian McCaffrey before, and I’m gonna say it again. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s damn near reverse discrimination! If this brother were black, we’d be talking about him more. I mean, this dude is special,” Smith told his audience.

Does Christian McCaffrey get ignored because he is white? Stephen A. says yes, that it is “reverse discrimination.” https://t.co/7EyalfuBjc — OutKick (@Outkick) September 23, 2021

Personally, I don’t believe in reverse racism, reverse discrimination or reverse anything else. There’s just racism and discrimination, and believe it or not, people of all races have been guilty of it.

So, if people are ignoring McCaffrey because he’s white, it’s not reverse discrimination. It’s just plain discrimination. It’s that simple.

Secondly, I’m not sure race has everything to do with it, but there’s no doubt McCaffrey gets overlooked. A lot of it probably is the fact he’s white and very few white players play the position in the NFL.

Almost all running backs are black. Don’t believe me? Name five white NFL running backs right now. I’m not even sure there are five in the league.

However, another reason McCaffrey gets overlooked is because the Panthers just haven’t been that good. Since 2017 when the former Stanford star entered the league, the Panthers have had one winning season and that was his rookie season.

You’re not going to get a ton of attention if you don’t make the playoffs.

Still, there’s no doubt McCaffrey is an absolute stud and whether or not the media wants to admit it, it’s true.