REVIEW: ‘The White Lotus’ Is An Incredible TV Show

Ladies and gentlemen, I can’t recommend “The White Lotus” enough.

My girlfriend and I recently jumped into the limited HBO series with Steve Zahn, Connie Britton and Alexandra Daddario, and it’s absolutely insane through four episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s almost hard to describe what the series is about past a surface level. To put it as simply as possible, a group of people go to a tropical resort for vacation and all hell breaks loose.

Not only does all hell break loose, but the majority of them are revealed to be absolutely awful people.

Parts of “The White Lotus” are so cringeworthy that they’re honestly difficult to sit through, and I say that as a compliment.

On multiple occasions, I’ve said that I want to look away because of how brutally awkward some scenes are, but I just can’t bring myself to do it!

It’s honestly hard to put into words, but it’s the truth.

I do love how the show dives into how dark, sinister and sad people can be once they’re in a private setting. More than anything, the show captures that vibe.

Again, it leads to some cringeworthy scenes and awkwardness, but it’s also awesome.

I have two episodes left, and I can’t wait to see how the show ends. It’s intriguing as all hell and Daddario gives the best performance of her life.