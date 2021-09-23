Trump Says He ‘Almost Would Prefer To Have The Democrat Win’ Against Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Him

Former President Donald Trump told radio host John Fredericks on Thursday that he “almost would prefer to have the Democrat win” against the nine House Republicans who voted to impeach him and are standing for re-election in 2022.

“There are a few of those candidates in very blue areas” who could lose to Democrats in 2022, the former president said, pointing to Reps. David Valadao of California and John Katko of New York. Valadao is “really much more of a Democrat, probably, than a Republican,” Trump claimed, adding that he thinks Katko “will be districted out.”

Valadao, Katko, Michigan Reps. Peter Meijer and Fred Upton, and Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler have all received about $100,000 in campaign funds from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s leadership PAC via a joint fundraising committee, CNN first reported. McCarthy’s Majority Committee PAC also gave $10,000 to Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, although Gonzalez has since announced his retirement.

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice, Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger have not received campaign funds from McCarthy. (RELATED: Anti-Trump Republicans Blow Away Challengers In Second-Quarter Fundraising)

Trump has endorsed primary challengers against Herrera Beutler, Cheney, and Upton, and supported former aide Max Miller, who challenged Gonzalez in what will now be an open primary.

He slammed McCarthy for giving money to the members who voted to impeach him.

“Welcome to the world of politics,” Trump told Fredericks.

“I’m going to look at them, I’m going to see who he’s funding,” Trump said of McCarthy. “And if he is, I’ll stop the whole deal. I’ll stop it.”

Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), called on Trump in March to stay out of primaries.

“That’s not gonna be helpful,” Emmer told Politico.

The NRCC does not endorse or give money to candidates during primaries. McCarthy’s Take Back the House 2022 has given primary as well as general election funds to the five candidates, all of whom are facing primary challenges.

McCarthy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.