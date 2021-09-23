‘Must-See’: Donald Trump Shares Photo Of Liz Cheney With George W. Bush’s Face

Former President Donald Trump shared a “must-see photo” Thursday of Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney with the face of President George W. Bush.

Trump released the statement through the Save America PAC, a regular habit Trump has made in the absence of his social media accounts. Cheney is one of the most vocal critics of Trump in the Republican Party, and Trump has endorsed a Republican challenger looking to unseat Cheney in 2022. Bush will headline a fundraiser for Cheney next week. (RELATED: Trump Celebrates Cheney’s Demotion, Says The Rep Has No Place In Politics)

Trump’s Save America PAC just shared this photo. (That’s W.’s face with Liz Cheney’s hair.) Bush is hosting a fundraiser for Cheney next month in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/8hcsQZToAT — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) September 23, 2021

Cheney’s Trump-endorsed challenger is former national Republican committeewoman Harriet Hageman.

Trump has lashed out at Cheney and many other Republicans he views as rivals since departing from the White House, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump succeeded in an effort to oust Cheney from Republican House leadership in May, with Rep. Elise Stefanik replacing her as the third-highest ranking Republican in the chamber.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy,” Trump said in a statement soon before she was ousted. “She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!”

Cheney responded in kind, saying Trump has no role to play in the future of the Republican Party.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney told reporters at the time.

“The party is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from,” Cheney added. “We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.”