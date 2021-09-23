Jan. 6 Committee Issues First Subpoenas To Four Trump Aides, Allies

The House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed four former advisers to former President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening.

The committee subpoenas named former White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Steve Bannon, former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and Kashyap Patel, the chief of staff for then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson argued each of the four men were in communication with the White House “on or in the days leading up to the January 6th insurrection.” (RELATED: Liz Cheney Says She Agrees With Speaker Pelosi On Rejecting Two Republicans For The Jan. 6 Select Committee)

“In letters to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon, Chairman Thompson instructed the witnesses to produce materials and appear at depositions in the weeks ahead,” the committee statement read.

The statement alleged that three of the men potentially contributed to the events of Jan. 6 by publicizing and supporting Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The fourth, Patel, was reportedly involved in the Pentagon’s reaction to the riot.

The committee is tasked with investigating the facts and causes of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots as well as “issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power.”

The subpoenas are the first major action since the committee asked telecom companies to preserve the cell phone records of 11 Republicans who participated in the “Stop the Steal” rally.

The 11 Republicans include Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Georgia Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jody Hice, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry.

The committee is expected to make the same records requests for members of Trump’s family.

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff stated Thursday that those who refuse to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee may face charges of criminal contempt.