Trump Is Leaving His New Jersey Golf Club. This Is Where He’s Headed Next

Former President Donald Trump is moving his New Jersey golf club and political headquarters back to his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, his senior political advisor announced Thursday.

The former president moved his political headquarters and residence to his golf club in Bedminster in May after spending four months at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the aftermath of his presidency. Corey Lewandowski, a top political advisor for Trump, said the former president will be highly influential in political fundraising and communication with 2022 midterm election candidates at his Florida headquarters, according to Fox News.

“The season is starting to open down there,” Lewandowski told the outlet. “You are going to see a complete rush of candidates going down to the Mar-a-Lago area to do fundraising to be near the president, to talk to him, to get his advice and counsel. You’re going to see Donald Trump on the road on a much more regular basis.”

Trump moving political HQ back to Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/L51uS2NCQT via @foxnews — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) September 23, 2021

Trump will hold a rally in Georgia on Saturday and another in Iowa scheduled for Oct. 9, two key battleground states that are consequential for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, the outlet reported. He has regularly endorsed several Republican representatives and senators up for reelection in the midterm election, including Republican Sens. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas.

The former president has additionally endorsed those competing against his political rivals, including Attorney Harriet Hageman who is set to challenge Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. (RELATED: Majority Of Republicans Want Trump To Influence The Party’s Future: Poll)

Trump revealed that he had made a decision on whether he will run for a second term in the 2024 presidential election in a June 30 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.