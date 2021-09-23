‘America Looks Weak And Pathetic’: Nikki Haley Says Biden Lacked ‘Courage’ To Demand UN Assembly Members Not Recognize Taliban

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley criticized President Joe Biden for not insisting U.N. Assembly members “not recognize the Taliban,” saying “American looks weak and pathetic.”

Biden did not mention the Taliban during his Tuesday address to the U.N., Fox News reported.

Nikki Haley slams Biden for not publicly demanding UN General Assembly ‘not recognize’ the Talibanhttps://t.co/qX4ktPB4qK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2021

“This week, Joe Biden was bold enough to go to the U.N. to lecture the world on human rights,” Haley said, according to Fox News. “Yet he can’t find the courage to call on its members to not recognize the Taliban.”

The Taliban appointed a U.N. ambassador and asked the body to officially recognize the regime Tuesday.

Sweden, the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the United States, Russia and China will decide whether the Taliban will represent Afghanistan.

The Taliban is “a terrorist group holding a country hostage, not the legitimate government of Afghanistan,” said Haley, Fox News reported.

Haley and Stand for America have since created a petition which seeks to stop Biden from recognizing the Taliban as the official Afghan government, Fox News reported. The petition has 65,000 signatures. (RELATED: GOP Senators Demand Secretary Of State Bliken Designates Taliban As Terrorist Organization)

“There’s no rush to recognition, and that will be planned depending on what steps the Taliban takes,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this month about the Taliban, according to Fox News.