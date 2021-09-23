Vanessa Hudgens Proves A Black Lace Bra And Pajama Pants Is A Stunning Red Carpet Look

Vanessa Hudgens proved a black bra and pajama pants is truly a stunning red carpet look when she stepped out in California ahead of the premiere of a fashion show.

The 32-year-old actress hands down won the day when she stepped out in a black lace lingerie with emerald green pj pants and top during the premiere in the Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. The show was presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, body jewelry and black shoes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The superstar always shines on the red carpet at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.