EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes

A “credibility crisis,” a “crisis” at the border and “very bad behavior” — and that’s just what MSNBC, CNN and CBS are saying about President Joe Biden’s administration this week.

The 24-hour news cycle — coupled with thousands of media outlets and a gradual return from pandemic boredom to a somewhat normal life — makes it all but impossible for anyone to truly stay abreast of all the news.

So here it is, the week that was:

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy blasted President Joe Biden’s apparent “shoot first, aim later” drone policy. Responding to the news that instead of the intended ISIS-K targets an American drone strike had killed an aid worker and his family — including several children — Kennedy said simply, “This is how you create terrorists.”

Independent journalist Megyn Kelly called CNN anchor Don Lemon “an idiot,” blasting him for lecturing Americans on the coronavirus vaccines. “I don’t want to hear from Don Lemon on morals, on stupidity, which he’s an expert on,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to hear from him at all. This is a pattern for him. Yes, you’re right. It’s important that we see them say it so we know what they think about half the country.”

Columbia University professor Robert Klitzman suggested that the Biden administration should be evaluating religious exemption claims for the coronavirus vaccines. “For instance, there are some Muslims who are jihadists, who say, ‘my religious belief is that I should kill infidels,'” Klitzman said. “We don’t say, ‘fine, you have the religious belief … go and harm other people.’ So there are limits in our society to how far religious beliefs can go.”

NBC Political Director Chuck Todd said that Biden appeared to be suffering from a credibility crisis of his own making. “I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands. Because all of these problems, in some ways, showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite,” Todd said.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace challenged National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins directly, asking whether Biden had gotten ahead of the science when he suggested vaccine booster doses would soon be available to all Americans. “Back during the campaign, he talked a lot about ‘follow the science.’ Isn’t announcing a specific date and a specific plan for the general population before any of the regulars — the FDA, the CDC — have approved it, isn’t that the exact opposite of ‘follow the science’?” Wallace asked.

Actor Seth Rogen called out maskless stars at the Emmys, saying that it wasn’t right to hold the event in a hermetically-sealed tent even if everyone had to be vaccinated to attend. “It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than making sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,” Rogen joked. “That is what has been decided. This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face. That’s a big week!”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not say whether migrants coming into the United States were being required to show proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test. Psaki said that migrants who showed symptoms would be screened, explaining that it did not matter because, “They are not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.”

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ripped into Biden’s errant drone strike, saying, “I certainly hope they understand what happened and make sure that never happens again. And this is not only a human tragedy, it reflects on us before the entire world. It’s unacceptable.”

MSNBC host Joy Reid complained about media coverage of the disappearance and killing of Gabby Petito, calling it a case of “missing white woman syndrome.” “The term coined by the late and great Gwen Ifill to describe the media and public fascination with missing white women, like Laci Peterson or Natalee Holloway while ignoring cases involving missing people of color,” Reid explained.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar directly challenged Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking why the Biden administration was unwilling to use the word “crisis” to describe the chaotic situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. “This is something we haven’t seen before,” Keilar said. “A — this camp inside of the United States, with thousands of people, what is the reticence to call something that is so clearly a crisis a crisis?”

“CBS This Morning” host Gayle King challenged Psaki on what she referred to as “very bad behavior” from the Biden administration. “You look at what’s happening with immigration. You look at France now saying that they’ve been betrayed by the United States. So I get that we have to look forward. But what are we doing to justify or explain what appears to be very bad behavior on our part?” King asked.

“The View” host Sunny Hostin laid into the Biden administration after photos circulated of Border Patrol agents on horseback attempting to drive back migrants who were on foot. Hostin also criticized Biden for continuing deportations under Title 42. “What other life-threatening fear can you have other than an earthquake, a coup, lack of food, lack of water? I mean, it fits the bill, and so I, you know, I’m so disappointed. So disappointed in the Biden administration today. So very disappointed,” she said.