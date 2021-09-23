Yamiche Alcindor Asks Why Biden Doesn’t Use His ‘Bully Pulpit’ To Address The Border

PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki during Thursday’s press briefing why President Joe Biden doesn’t use his “bully pulpit” to speak out about Haitian migrants or the border.

Psaki said she has “represented” Biden’s point of view and that his viewpoints were also shown through his actions, including launching an investigation and policy changes related to the border.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is conducting an investigation into images that many thought depicted Border Patrol agents “whipping” Haitian migrants with their horse reins. It remains unclear if the reins were being used to control the horses or if they were used on the migrants, but DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas originally denied the reports that migrants were being whipped.

“Respectfully I understand that you are the spokesperson for the president,” Alcindor continued. “These are images that are traumatizing Haitian-Americans that he promised to treat respectfully and with humanity. Why isn’t the president telling people himself, these images the people say look like slavery are wrong?” (RELATED: ‘Simply False’: State Department Spokesman Slams Ambassador’s Resignation Letter Over Haitian Migrants)

“How is he not doing that?” the reporter asked. “What are people supposed to take away the fact that is not at the bullet pulpit himself talking about these images?”

Psaki told her that Biden’s actions show people that he cares about what is going on.

“Our actions make that absolutely crystal-clear as have our engagements with a range of voices, a range of concerned advocates, members of Congress, and others who we want to communicate with,” she said. “Not only about our horror but about what our immigration policy is moving forward.”