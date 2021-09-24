Barry Alvarez Says He Loves The Feeling Of Knowing The Defense Can’t Stop The Run

Barry Alvarez loves running the football.

The former Wisconsin football coach and athletic director appeared on “Pardon My Take,” and was asked about the feeling when he knows a defense can’t stop the run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unsurprisingly to anyone who knows anything about football, Alvarez loves it!

“I love that feeling,” Alvarez said during the “Pardon My Take” interview. You can listen to his full comments in the video below. They’re pretty great.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUNFoLqF7ug/

It would have been absolutely shocking if Alvarez said anything other than he loves the feeling of running the ball down his opponents’ throats.

Alvarez built Wisconsin’s football program around the idea that we were going to run the ball and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

Thirty years later, nothing has changed. We’re all about running the ball. It’s not the sexiest offense, but it might be the most brutal.

After three decades of excellence, tomorrow will be the final day in office for Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin What a ride it’s been… pic.twitter.com/sptIGS6t6Z — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 29, 2021

If we can get four yards a carry, I don’t ever want to see the ball in the air. If we can get that on every carry, let’s just put our head down and bulldoze people.

That’s the mindset Alvarez had when he took over the Badgers, and it’s clear that it worked.

With Barry Alvarez retiring, it’s hard to overstate how important he has been to Wisconsin. He made the Badgers relevant. 10+ win football seasons before his arrival: 0

After his arrival: 14 20+ win basketball seasons before his arrival: 1

After his arrival: 19 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

I love running the ball, it’s part of my DNA and that will never change.