Christian McCaffrey Suffers Scary Hamstring Injury Against The Texans

Christian McCaffrey (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1441208224460382208)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a scary injury Thursday night against Houston.

While running the ball, the NFL superstar hurt his hamstring and it was evident immediately that he was hurt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment he got hurt below.

Following the hamstring injury, McCaffrey was ruled out and didn’t return during the 24-9 win for Carolina.

This is obviously not a good situation and while we don’t know the extent of the injury, it’s never a good thing when suffers a non-contact injury.

In fact, non-contact injuries are among some of the scariest that can happen to someone.

According to Sports Doc Matt, McCaffrey possibly strained his hamstring and that means he’ll miss multiple weeks.

Hopefully, McCaffrey is back sooner than later. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a player of his caliber.