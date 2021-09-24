Christian McCaffrey Suffers Scary Hamstring Injury Against The Texans

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a scary injury Thursday night against Houston.

While running the ball, the NFL superstar hurt his hamstring and it was evident immediately that he was hurt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment he got hurt below.

Christian McCaffrey has been ruled OUT for the rest of #TNF with a hamstring injury, per FOX #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/ScfHUjMUSO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2021

Following the hamstring injury, McCaffrey was ruled out and didn’t return during the 24-9 win for Carolina.

#Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey has a hamstring injury and is out, per @nflnetwork broadcast. Not good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2021

Panthers officially have ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey for remainder of tonight due to a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

This is obviously not a good situation and while we don’t know the extent of the injury, it’s never a good thing when suffers a non-contact injury.

In fact, non-contact injuries are among some of the scariest that can happen to someone.

Matt Rhule doesn’t know severity of Christian McCaffrey’s hamstring injury. Mentions MRI exam forthcoming. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 24, 2021

According to Sports Doc Matt, McCaffrey possibly strained his hamstring and that means he’ll miss multiple weeks.

“If it’s a significant hamstring injury, Christian McCaffrey could be out 3-6 weeks.”@sportsdocmatt on when we can expect to see CMC back on the field. pic.twitter.com/9RUPIKXV17 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2021

Hopefully, McCaffrey is back sooner than later. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a player of his caliber.