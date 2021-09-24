REPORT: The Colts Might Start Brett Hundley At QB If Carson Wentz Can’t Play Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts might ride with Brett Hundley at quarterback this weekend against the Titans.

Colts starter Carson Wentz is currently dealing with sprains in both of his ankles, and it sounds like he’s not likely to suit up Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Colts’ HC Frank Reich said QB Carson Wentz sprained both ankles and it’s too early to tell what his status is for Sunday at Tennessee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2021

If he doesn’t, there is a very good chance Brett Hundley gets the starting nod over Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hundley was recently elevated off of the practice squad and has started multiple games over the course of his NFL career.

#Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason may both play against the #Titans if Carson Wentz is out, per sources. There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2021

Eason has loads of talent and a big arm, but he has thrown just five NFL passes (all last week). Hundley has mobility and experience, though his nine career starts all came back in 2017 with Green Bay. Indy has until Saturday to elevate Hundley to the game-day roster. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2021

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport also reported that there’s a very real chance you see Hundley instead of Eason this Sunday if Wentz is officially ruled out.

Is Brett Hundley the starting QB for the Indianapolis Colts?? “There’s not a lot of optimism for Carson Wentz playing.. there’s a decent chance it’s Brett Hundley on Sunday” ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/4G9mxKIeBY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 23, 2021

It feels like it’s been forever since I last heard anyone talk about Brett Hundley. It feels like it was a lifetime ago.

He’s played for the Packers, Seahawks and Cardinals since entering the league in 2015. So, he has plenty of experience.

#Colts QB: Brett Hundley is on his game with the media at least 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dHgEwIe8jD — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) September 23, 2021

Clearly, the Colts don’t love whatever they’re seeing out of Eason in practice. If they were, Hundley wouldn’t have been elevated off the practice squad to potentially start.

Indy wants to roll with a vet over a young and unproven QB. It’s hard to blame them.

Expect the Colts to elevate QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad this week, and don’t be stunned if he’s at least in the conversation to see snaps on Sunday. Asked twice about it today, Frank Reich would not confirm Jacob Eason will start if Carson Wentz can’t go. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 22, 2021

Of course, none of this matters if Wentz is able to roll, which is the scenario all Colts fans are hoping for.