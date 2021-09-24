Editorial

REPORT: The Colts Might Start Brett Hundley At QB If Carson Wentz Can’t Play Sunday

Aug 27, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brett Hundley (3) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Indianapolis Colts might ride with Brett Hundley at quarterback this weekend against the Titans.

Colts starter Carson Wentz is currently dealing with sprains in both of his ankles, and it sounds like he’s not likely to suit up Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If he doesn’t, there is a very good chance Brett Hundley gets the starting nod over Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hundley was recently elevated off of the practice squad and has started multiple games over the course of his NFL career.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport also reported that there’s a very real chance you see Hundley instead of Eason this Sunday if Wentz is officially ruled out.

It feels like it’s been forever since I last heard anyone talk about Brett Hundley. It feels like it was a lifetime ago.

He’s played for the Packers, Seahawks and Cardinals since entering the league in 2015. So, he has plenty of experience.

Clearly, the Colts don’t love whatever they’re seeing out of Eason in practice. If they were, Hundley wouldn’t have been elevated off the practice squad to potentially start.

Indy wants to roll with a vet over a young and unproven QB. It’s hard to blame them.

Of course, none of this matters if Wentz is able to roll, which is the scenario all Colts fans are hoping for.