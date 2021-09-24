Dana White Shows Off His Insane Home Gym And Kitchen Situation In A Men’s Health Video

Dana White’s house in Las Vegas is absurd.

In a recent video shared by Men's Health, the president of the UFC showed off his massive house, his home gym and his kitchen situation.

Folks, in case you were wondering what kind of lifestyle a mega-successful sports league president lives, this video should answer your questions.

Give it a watch below. It’s straight lifestyle porn.

Dana White’s home gym might be better than some smaller D1 college football programs. I’m not even sure that’s an exaggeration.

Seriously, look at that gym! He could host UFC fights right there if he wanted to. He also has a pool with a current so that you can swim against it.

Just an absurd exercise situation, and I love it!

As for his kitchen, he has multiple fridges so that his food can be sorted. Imagine having different fridges so that you can separate healthy food from unhealthy food.

There’s having money and then there’s being rich like Dana White. If you don’t have multiple fridges in your kitchen, you just don’t know what it’s like to be Dana White.

White is hands down one of the coolest guys in all of sports, and this video is just further proof of that fact. He’s not just living life. He’s crushing it!