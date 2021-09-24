Dog Suffers ‘Massive’ Wounds While Fighting Off Alligator That Tried To Eat Family’s Ducks

A Florida dog suffered critical injuries while taking on an alligator that was attacking the family’s ducks.

The Roberts family dog Beauty, an 8-year-old black lab, was injured while fighting a more than eight-foot-long alligator in order to save three ducks that were also part of the Roberts family, the Panama City News Herald reported Friday. (RELATED: Woman Reportedly Body Slams Alligator To Save Dog)

Black lab saves her duck pals from alligator https://t.co/VqWVSNYgU9 — KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) September 18, 2021

Walton County resident Misti Roberts lives along Lake Powell and told the outlet she heard a loud bark coming from outside, but that it did not sound like Beauty. Roberts rushed outside, assuming another dog had gotten into her yard, according to the Panama City News Herald.

She reportedly found Beauty soaked, two ducks unharmed and another eaten and the alligator swimming in the lake near her dock.

“The alligator was the first thing I saw because it was right at the edge of the water,” Roberts said, according to the Panama City News Herald. “Once I went down, there was just blood everywhere. There had clearly been a fight.”

The Roberts family reportedly rushed Beauty to VetsPets Animal Hospital to be treated for “massive” soft tissue wounds and a broken leg. Beauty underwent two surgeries and veterinarian Gerrie Brar was confident that the dog would make a full recovery, the Panama City News Herald reported.

This was not the first time that Roberts said she’d seen an alligator swimming in Lake Powell, as she had seen one after Hurricane Michael, according to the Panama City News Herald.