‘Harry Potter’ Star Suffers ‘Medical Incident’ During Celebrity Golf Match

“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton suffered a “medical incident” during a celebrity golf match in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

“In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” a statement from PGA of America read, according to CNN in a piece published Friday.

“He was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” it added. “No further details are available.”

Felton, who is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" franchise, collapsed on the course but was conscious after before being carted off, the outlet noted.

33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx pic.twitter.com/OkF8nW1HpV — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) September 22, 2021

The actor, who celebrates his 34th birthday this week, participated in the Celebrity Ryder Cup match as part of Team Europe, alongside such stars as actress Stephanie Szostak, former NBA players Toni Kukoč, former footballer Alessandro Del Piero, and former NHL player Teemu Selänne.

There is no word at the time of this publication on the star’s condition.