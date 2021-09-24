House Dems Scrap ‘Inclusive Language’ In Abortion Bill

An abortion bill passed in the U.S. House Friday abandoned gender-neutral “inclusive language” rules popular among far-left Democrats in favor of the terms “woman” and “women” when discussing pregnancy and abortion.

The text of the bill explains, “The terms ‘woman’ and ‘women’ … reflect the identity of the majority of people targeted and affected by restrictions on abortion services.”

The bill’s text uses the word “women” 14 times, stating that abortion restrictions “reinforce harmful stereotypes about gender roles [and] women’s decision-making.” The bill also states that it “is intended to protect all people with the capacity for pregnancy—cisgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals, those who identify with a different gender, and others.” (RELATED: New York Governor Asks Facebook To Censor Pro-Life ‘Misinformation’ About Abortion)

Substituting the phrase “pregnant person” for “pregnant woman” and “birthing person” for “mother” has become popular among prominent Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush.

By allowing any person to financially destroy pregnant people on a whim, they knowingly handed over the keys of manipulation & control to people most likely to use it. Don’t let them feign ignorance about this. They know exactly what they’re doing. This is about fear & control. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021



The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) declined to use the word “woman” while quoting former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Wednesday. “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person’s] life, to [their] well-being and dignity,” read a revised quote from Ginsberg, posted on the ACLU’s Twitter account.

The office of Democratic California Rep. Judy Chu, the bill’s sponsor, did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. The Daily Caller also reached out to Ocasio-Cortez and Bush, who have not provided statements at the time of publication.

The abortion bill codifies Roe v. Wade into law and calls for on-demand abortions “without limitations or requirements” and for the promotion of “access to abortion services.”