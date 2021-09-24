The NFL Reinstates Receiver Josh Gordon After Multiple Suspensions

Josh Gordon is back in the NFL.

Gordon has had multiple issues with the league's substance abuse policies ever since entering the NFL, and he's struggled to stay eligible.

Well, he’s officially back after his latest run-in. According to Adam Schefter, Gordon has been reinstated and should be able to by week four.

Gordon’s agent also released a statement to the receiver’s reinstatement and stated, “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

I hate to sound pessimistic here, but why should anyone believe that Gordon is ready to return to the NFL?

Seriously, what has he done to suggest that he’s ready to be back in the league and it’ll finally work?

Don’t get me wrong. I’m cheering for the guy, and I hope he’s turned his life around. However, we’ve seen him routinely have issues.

It’s hard to believe that this will be the time when everything’s golden. His record certainly doesn’t suggest that.

Again, I hope he sticks around and I hope he crushes it on Sundays. I’m just not sure a 30-year-old receiver with three good seasons since 2012 is bound for superstardom. It seems like the deck is stacked against him.