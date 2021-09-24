Entertainment

Kamala Harris Interview Cut Short After Two ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Test Positive For COVID-19

ABC’s “The View” scrambled to carry on with Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview Friday after co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19.

Hostin and Navarro, who were both in the studio for the first segment and have both been vaccinated, were informed during the first commercial break that they had tested positive and would have to leave. (RELATED: ‘Where Is She?’: MSNBC Anchor Tears Into ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris For Not Handling Border Crisis)

Joy Behar made the announcement when the show returned from a commercial break, saying, “Okay, so, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID, no matter how hard we try, breakthrough cases, they’re both vaccinated.”

Behar went on to say that everyone was working hard to make sure that Harris would still be able to do the interview — and to fill the downtime, she and co-host Sara Haines took questions from the audience.

The interview eventually happened, although it got cut for only the final segment of the show.

The interview garnered quite a bit of attention in the days leading up to Friday, in part because Harris, who is ostensibly responsible for handling the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, had not visited the area amid the chaotic surge of migrants in recent days.