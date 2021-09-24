Kenny Chesney Says He Doesn’t Tour During The Football Season Because He Doesn’t Want To Miss The Games

Kenny Chesney isn’t a fan of touring during the football season.

The country music superstar spoke with Paul Finebaum late Thursday afternoon, and he made it clear that touring on Saturdays in the fall isn't for him.

Why? He doesn’t want to miss the action!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTzdkp-A7gA/

“I refuse to tour during football season. One, I wanna watch the games…and two, I don’t want to compete with SEC football,” Chesney explained.

I don’t blame Chesney at all for not wanting to tour during the season. If given the choice between attending a concert or watching the Badgers play, I’m choosing the latter 100% of the time.

It’s not even a tough call. That’s a call I’m willing to make 100% of the time, and I know Chesney agrees with that stance.

As a fan of college football, you simply can’t justify doing anything during Saturdays in the fall.

Does your girlfriend try to stop you from watching college football? Here’s some free advice: dump her. Life is too short to spend time with a woman who doesn’t love college football. pic.twitter.com/i6vuh3OXn4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Some people might not understand that stance or think it’s crazy, but it’s not. It’s simply the truth. The fall is meant for college football.

We can go to concerts through the spring and summer. Once fall gets here, it’s all about football and nothing else.

“They made the game bigger than life.”@kennychesney is Exec. Producer of the new SEC Storied film ‘More Than a Voice,’ a love-letter to the voices who’ve called SEC football on the radio over the decades. Premieres Sunday at 7p on @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/85X4wKsgvb — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 23, 2021

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Chesney’s stance. I 100% do.