Kenny Chesney Says He Doesn’t Tour During The Football Season Because He Doesn’t Want To Miss The Games

Kenny Chesney isn’t a fan of touring during the football season.

The country music superstar spoke with Paul Finebaum late Thursday afternoon, and he made it clear that touring on Saturdays in the fall isn’t for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? He doesn’t want to miss the action!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTzdkp-A7gA/

“I refuse to tour during football season. One, I wanna watch the games…and two, I don’t want to compete with SEC football,” Chesney explained.

I don’t blame Chesney at all for not wanting to tour during the season. If given the choice between attending a concert or watching the Badgers play, I’m choosing the latter 100% of the time.

It’s not even a tough call. That’s a call I’m willing to make 100% of the time, and I know Chesney agrees with that stance.

As a fan of college football, you simply can’t justify doing anything during Saturdays in the fall.

Some people might not understand that stance or think it’s crazy, but it’s not. It’s simply the truth. The fall is meant for college football.

We can go to concerts through the spring and summer. Once fall gets here, it’s all about football and nothing else.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Chesney’s stance. I 100% do.