Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets In Shouting Match With Democratic Reps

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got in a shouting match Friday with Democratic representatives on the steps of the Capitol building.

The Democrats were gathered for a “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op when the altercation occurred.

“You should all be ashamed,” Greene said to the crowd of lawmakers. Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell responded and said that Greene is the one who should be ashamed.

“You know what? Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It’s called murder,” Greene replied. “Hey, how about the border down there? Lack of civility? How about lack of laws, or protecting and upholding our Constitution?” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene To Introduce Legislation That Would Abolish The ATF)

this was one of several exchanges Greene had with Democrats on the steps. as they were lining up below, Greene got into a spat with another woman over who stood with women more while muttering that “Build Back Better for Women” is a “joke” pic.twitter.com/uIOBii1ya4 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

“You should practice the basic thing you’re taught in church, respect your neighbor!” Dingell fired back, waving her finger.

Greene told Dingell she should “try being a Christian and supporting life.” Dingell then appeared to stumble, and Greene told her to “watch your step, lady, you’re going to fall down.”

“Control yourself,” Greene added, before walking away.

The Georgia representative had several exchanges with Democrats while they were outside, videos posted by Business Insider reporter Bryan Metzger showed. She challenged them on abortion, asking them to stand with “motherhood” and “unborn women” who have a “right to life.”

“Killing babies up until birth, are you kidding me right now?” Greene told the Democrats. “Why don’t you stand with women?”

Metzger reported that the confrontation began when Greene confronted a group of Democratic Reps. that included Dingell, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.