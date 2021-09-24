Superstar Actor Michael K. Williams’ Death Ruled An Accidental Overdose

Superstar Michael K. Williams’ death has been reportedly ruled an accidental overdose, the New York City medical examiner shared.

The 54-year-old actor’s death was determined to be caused by an “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner told Fox News in a piece published Friday following an autopsy. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

His death was also ruled an accident, the outlet noted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michael K. Williams’ cause of death is a drug overdose involving fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. https://t.co/gacedBKbgp — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2021

Williams, best known for his role in the HBO drama “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008, was found dead earlier this month in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment. At the time, it was noted that both drug paraphernalia and narcotics were reportedly found in his home. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

The actor appeared on several other hit shows, including “Boardwalk Empire” on HBO from 2010 to 2014 and “Lovecraft Country” in 2020.

Williams previously opened up about drug addiction and called it a daily struggle, ABC News noted.

“A lot of people think that when a person puts down the drugs or the alcohol that all the problems go away,” the actor shared. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. Drugs and alcohol are not the problem. They are merely symptoms of the problem.”