The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend Will Now Include A Monday Night Game

The NFL’s wild card weekend is changing.

The NFL announced Friday morning that one of the best weekends of the season and the start of the playoffs will now conclude on a Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Historically, wild card weekend only had games on Saturday and Sunday. Now, a game will be moved to Monday night. Saturday will have two games and Sunday will have three under the new format.

You can read the NFL’s full release below.

This is going to be awesome, and I have a feeling that most fans agree. Instead of having games on just two days for wild card weekend, we’ll now have them on three.

We’ll get five games over the weekend starting Saturday Jan. 15, and then we’ll conclude with a game on Monday night to cap things off.

The network for the Monday night game hasn’t been announced yet, but I’m sure that no matter what network the sixth and final game is on, it’s going to get huge ratings.

People love playoff football, and that’s just a fact. Fans can’t get enough of it, and the opening weekend of the playoffs will now take place over the course of three days.

This a genius idea from the NFL, and you’re just lying to yourself if you disagree!