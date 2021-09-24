Ohio State Drops Great Hype Video For The Akron Game

Ohio State dropped a fun hype video for fans Thursday night.

The Buckeyes will play under the lights Saturday against Akron, and it’s a chance for OSU to improve to 3-1 after a rough start to the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even though they should kill the Zips, this hype video should certainly have fans pumped up. Give it a watch below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CULsLQ3pI2o/

Say whatever you want about the Buckeyes, but there’s no doubt at all that they release some of the best hype videos in the game.

In fact, I have no problem saying they have the best hype videos in the B1G. OSU almost has a Hollywood production level to them.

I hate the Buckeyes and their hype videos still do more than enough to get me fired up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CULUvFwLp78/

It’s also not a secret at all that I’m a huge sucker for hype videos. I think they’re outstanding and one of the best parts about college football.

A great hype video gets the fanbase riled up and people ready to roll. Even though OSU is favored by more than 40 points, I think this hype video should have people pumped.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUK7xCPrDk6/

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on BTN!