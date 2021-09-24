Fans Fight During Padres/Giants Game In Absurd Viral Video

Fans at a recent MLB game decided it was a good idea to fight.

In a video tweeted by @neverhappychris, fans at the Giants/Padres games got into a massive melee and traded punches in absurd fashion. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the carnage and chaos unfold in the video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Fans in RF thought they’d have more fun fighting than watching Pagan lmfao pic.twitter.com/hqL2YBtXyM — christian (@neverhappychris) September 23, 2021

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people these days? People just can’t stop fighting. It’s nuts. Every day I get on the internet, a new group of people is brawling. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Folks, we live in a society! You just can’t start punching people at sporting events. That’s not what America is all about. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I have no idea what has gotten into people, but it really looks like this nonsense and chaos won’t end at any point in the near future. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Imagine spending your hard earned money to go to a game and then just punching someone in the face. It’s incredible how stupid people are.

If there’s one thing that will never change, you can always count on some idiots giving us a show online when it comes to brawl. It’s a tale as old as time and it’s not going away!