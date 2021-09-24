Fans At The Ryder Cup In Wisconsin Sing ‘Sweet Carolina’ In Awesome Video

Fans at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin were in prime form early Friday morning.

In a video tweeted by Shane Ryan, fans at Whistling Straits in Kohler, WI were singing “Sweet Caroline” at the top of their lungs, and the video will make any sports fan smile. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Yankees hype anthem “sweet caroline” pic.twitter.com/Bs4MryPxGE — Shane Ryan (@ShaneRyanHere) September 24, 2021

Much like the video of Florida fans singing “I Won’t Back Down,” sports fans have made it crystal clear that we’re done living in fear.

We’re not going to hide in our basements or stop living our lives. We’re going to make our own decisions and accept the risks that come with our choices.

90,000 Florida fans sang Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back” against Alabama, and it was beautiful. If the clowns running our country had their way, none of this would be allowed. The stadium would be empty. College fans are refusing to live in fear. pic.twitter.com/1OfbBT1vTj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

I’m not even a golf fan, but seeing that video pulled at my heart. We have to get back to normal and sports fans are leading the fight to get us there.

It’s that simple, and it’s a banner I’m proud to help carry, whether it’s college football or any other sport.

Florida football fans singing “I Won’t Back Down” has a new meaning in 2021. It started as a tradition to honor Tom Petty. Now, it’s a message that college football fans won’t live in fear. Sing it loud and sing it proud! pic.twitter.com/oIYbZ2Gyxg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 20, 2021

Also, “Sweet Caroline” is a classic tradition at every Wisconsin home football game. So, it makes perfect sense it’s what fans would sing at Whistling Straits.

Props to everyone out enjoying life. It’s what we love to see!