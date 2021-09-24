Editorial

Fans At The Ryder Cup In Wisconsin Sing ‘Sweet Carolina’ In Awesome Video

Ryder Cup (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ShaneRyanHere/status/1441360483441790983)

Fans at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin were in prime form early Friday morning.

In a video tweeted by Shane Ryan, fans at Whistling Straits in Kohler, WI were singing “Sweet Caroline” at the top of their lungs, and the video will make any sports fan smile. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Much like the video of Florida fans singingI Won’t Back Down,” sports fans have made it crystal clear that we’re done living in fear.

We’re not going to hide in our basements or stop living our lives. We’re going to make our own decisions and accept the risks that come with our choices.

I’m not even a golf fan, but seeing that video pulled at my heart. We have to get back to normal and sports fans are leading the fight to get us there.

It’s that simple, and it’s a banner I’m proud to help carry, whether it’s college football or any other sport.

Also, “Sweet Caroline” is a classic tradition at every Wisconsin home football game. So, it makes perfect sense it’s what fans would sing at Whistling Straits.

Props to everyone out enjoying life. It’s what we love to see!