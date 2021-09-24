Sam Farao Shares His Expert Business Advice to Build the Career You’ve Always Strived For

“It’s not what you achieve; it’s what you overcome. That’s what defines your career.” — Carlton Fisk

Success always comes with a price because there is no shortcut to it. The overnight success stories that you hear have a trail of challenges behind them. It is these challenges that make success all the more precious to people who chase it. Entrepreneur and educator Sam Farao is one such example who turned destiny in his favor with sheer hard work and persistence.

Being a first-generation Iranian immigrant in Norway, life wasn’t easy for Farao. Growing up, he was constantly de-motivated by the people around him. This gradually became a driving force for him to become something in life. He wanted to prove those wrong who reminded him of his cultural and social differences wrong. Farao possesses natural entrepreneurial skills that constantly push him to try different business ventures. He became more and more inclined to start-ups during his teens. He always had unique business ideas that never followed the norm. His out-of-the-box thinking led him to diverse ventures until he found his focus in digital marketing.

At 16, Farao started his first successful dropshipping store. This venture earned him enough money to drop out of school to pursue his passion for business. What followed was a series of successful business ventures in tech and fintech. In his late 20s, Farao finally discovered his calling in Fintech after he started two successful companies Netpixel Media and Captana. These companies grew exponentially over the years.

To replicate the success of Netpixel Media and Captana, Farao founded his third company, “Banqr,” which surpassed the success of all his previous ventures. Banqr is a global fintech powerhouse. Since its inception, this company has been growing consistently with a strong focus on payment processing and revenue share partnerships. Farao is currently working hard to further escalate the growth of his company in the coming years.

Farao has always believed in visualization and experimentation as the secrets behind his successful business ventures. Goal setting is important as it gives you something to reach somewhere in life. Success never comes easy to anyone. It is often a long trial and error process that helps you figure out what works best. Farao wants to share his knowledge and experiences with young and aspiring entrepreneurs to inspire them to chase their goals.

According to Farao, business is a “long game.” So if you are in it for a short trial, then perhaps it’s not your cup of tea. He realized this after overcoming several challenges in life. His hospitalization after a bike accident during his 20s was a life-changing event for him. It was then he realized that he needed to discover his core area of interest and work with a purpose towards developing it. Farao wants everyone to have such a realization and turn their dreams into reality.

Sam Farao is now focused on climbing the ladder of success so that, someday, he can look back and see all his accomplishments. He wants to leave behind a legacy for other entrepreneurs to follow as an example.