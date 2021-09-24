Editorial

Fan Gets Crushed By Security After Running Onto The Field During A Baseball Game In Wild Viral Video

Baseball Tackle (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1441182845536378883)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A fan got obliterated after running onto a baseball field in a video blowing up Twitter.

A fan at an unidentified baseball game ran out onto the field, and he quickly learned that stupid games have stupid prizes.

A security guard seemingly appeared out of thin air and absolutely destroyed him. Watch the incredible moment unfold below.

As always, if you play stupid games long enough, you will eventually win stupid prizes. That's just a fact, and this guy learned that the hard way.

If you jump on the field during a sporting event and security catches you, don't be surprised if they light you up.

That's what happens when you make dumb decisions!

Can people running on the field be fun? Sure, but security laying them out like it’s a UFC match is honestly just as entertaining.

Hell, it might honestly be even more entertaining.

Next time, stay in your seats and just enjoy the action! That’s a great way to stay out of CTE protocol!