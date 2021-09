Trump Vs Taliban, ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ And … Two Americas? | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason go through viral clips including Caitlyn Jenner’s response to the recall, New Yorkers’ responses when asked whether they’re more scared of former President Donald Trump or the Taliban, the Gabby Petito case and more. (RELATED: The Talking Heads Are Mad That People Ignore The Missing Persons Cases They Don’t Cover)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

