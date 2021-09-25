Carson Wentz Returns To Practice, Might Play Sunday Against The Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz might play Sunday.

The team’s starting quarterback is currently dealing with sprains in both of his ankles, and that’s put his status for the game against the Titans in doubt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Colts’ HC Frank Reich said QB Carson Wentz sprained both ankles and it’s too early to tell what his status is for Sunday at Tennessee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, Wentz was back at practice Friday, which means there’s a chance he plays Sunday.

He was heavily taped up, but being on the field in any capacity is a positive sign.

From NFL Now: #Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) participated in practice, and the team will give him every opportunity to play. Some renewed optimism at him starting came today. pic.twitter.com/vZvCp39YWl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2021

As I’ve said before, fans of the Colts better hope and pray that Wentz is on the field for them. Riding with Brett Hundley or Jacob Eason for any extended time isn’t a winning strategy.

Not at all. Wentz needs to be playing if he’s able to do it.

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz practicing today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

The fact he was practicing at a decent level Friday is a sign that Indy is going to try to give him a go Sunday.

From @NFLTotalAccess: On #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, #Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) now in line to start barring a setback, #Browns WR Odell Beckham’s return and the latest on #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey. pic.twitter.com/J56aOoH2F7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2021

We’ll see how it shakes out tomorrow, but at least there’s some hopeful signs.