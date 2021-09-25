Editorial

Carson Wentz Returns To Practice, Might Play Sunday Against The Titans

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz might play Sunday.

The team’s starting quarterback is currently dealing with sprains in both of his ankles, and that’s put his status for the game against the Titans in doubt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, Wentz was back at practice Friday, which means there’s a chance he plays Sunday.

He was heavily taped up, but being on the field in any capacity is a positive sign.

As I’ve said before, fans of the Colts better hope and pray that Wentz is on the field for them. Riding with Brett Hundley or Jacob Eason for any extended time isn’t a winning strategy.

Not at all. Wentz needs to be playing if he’s able to do it.

The fact he was practicing at a decent level Friday is a sign that Indy is going to try to give him a go Sunday.

We’ll see how it shakes out tomorrow, but at least there’s some hopeful signs.