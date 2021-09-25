Editorial

REPORT: The Dolphins Are Placing Tua Tagovailoa On Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly miss multiple games.

According to Ian Rapoport, the young NFL passer is being placed on injured reserve after suffering broken ribs against the Bills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he’ll be out for at least three games.

This is such a tough break for Tua. His NFL career is off to a less than stellar start, and that’s putting it lightly.

He didn’t play well in 2020, and he’s now on IR by the third week of his sophomore campaign. He’s had a very tough time.

Obviously, the injury isn’t his fault, but it is another road bump when it comes to him staying on the field and developing.

Now, he’ll sit on the bench for multiple games.

Hopefully, Tua is able to recover and bounce back. It’s just another tough break in his short NFL career.