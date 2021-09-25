REPORT: The Dolphins Are Placing Tua Tagovailoa On Injured Reserve

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly miss multiple games.

According to Ian Rapoport, the young NFL passer is being placed on injured reserve after suffering broken ribs against the Bills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he’ll be out for at least three games.

Sources: The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss three games. The hope is he returns from his broken ribs at that point. But it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show for the next three games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

This is such a tough break for Tua. His NFL career is off to a less than stellar start, and that’s putting it lightly.

He didn’t play well in 2020, and he’s now on IR by the third week of his sophomore campaign. He’s had a very tough time.

Tua got hurt on this play.pic.twitter.com/rHkroBLQcc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Obviously, the injury isn’t his fault, but it is another road bump when it comes to him staying on the field and developing.

Now, he’ll sit on the bench for multiple games.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play Sunday against the Raiders, head coach Brian Flores announced. Jacoby Brissett will start at QB for Miami on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SFs5qIWA3t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2021

Hopefully, Tua is able to recover and bounce back. It’s just another tough break in his short NFL career.